Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly to Return Off-Broadway for Run at Stage 42
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 14, 2017
Production art for "When Pigs Fly"
(Photo: Sam Rudy PR)

When Pigs Fly, the comedic revue that had a celebrated New York run from 1996-1998, will make its off-Broadway return at Stage 42 this fall. Previews will begin on October 6 with an opening night set for October 30.

Created by Mark Waldrop and Howard Crabtree (and based on Crabtree) with music by the late Dick Gallagher, When Pigs Fly follows Howard, who struggles to put on a lavish musical revue over numerous obstacles, including the near-mutiny of his cast and the nagging memory of his high school guidance counselor, who told him he’d succeed “when pigs fly.” 

A former dancer, the real Howard Crabtree began creating outlandish and wildly imaginative costumes for friends while working in the wardrobe department at Broadway’s original production of La Cage aux Folles.

Waldrop will direct the revival of When Pigs Fly, which will star Jordan Ahnquist as Howard, alongside Taylor Crousure, Jacob Hoffman, Brian Charles Rooney, Frank Viveros, Cameron Mitchell Bell and Paul Sabala.

Crabtree's inspiration, Bob Mackie, will provide costume design, with the full production team including Adam Koch (scenic design), Julie Duro (lighting design) and Ian Werhle (sound design).

