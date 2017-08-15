Clive Owen to Be Joined by Jin Ha & More in M. Butterfly, Directed by Julie Taymor

The upcoming revival of David Henry Hwang's 1988 play M. Butterfly will feature the Broadway debut of Jin Ha in the iconic role of Song Lilong. Newcomer Ha joins the previously announced Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard in the production that is set to begin previews on October 7 and open on October 26 at the Cort Theatre.



M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene (Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling (Ha), a soprano at the Beijing Opera. Joining Ha and Owen in the cast will be Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Enid Graham, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson and Erica Wong.



M. Butterfly will be directed by Julie Taymor and feature original music by Elliot Goldenthal, with choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Will Pickens.



M. Butterfly marks Jin Ha’s Broadway debut. After graduating from Columbia University with a degree in East Asian Languages & Cultures, Ha went on to receive a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Previous credits include Shakespeare in the Park's Troilus & Cressida and the original Chicago company of Hamilton.