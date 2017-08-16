Jimmy Buffett & Escape to Margaritaville's Paul Alexander Nolan Jam Onstage in Toronto

Raise a glass! Ahead of the highly anticipated run of Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville, leading man Paul Alexander Nolan joined Jimmy Buffett onstage in concert in Toronto over the weekend. The two performed “Margaritaville,” of course, and jammed out in front of a crowd of more than 20,000. Escape to Margaritaville, which features the songs of Buffett, debuted at La Jolla Playhouse this past spring, and will be launching a pre-Broadway national tour in New Orleans this October before sailing to Broadway’s Marquis Theatre in February 2018. We cannot wait to clink our tiny umbrella-filled drinks when this show bows on the Great White Way!