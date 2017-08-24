Broadway BUZZ

Prince of Broadway, Celebrating the Musicals of Legendary Director/Producer Harold Prince, Officially Opens on the Great White Way
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 24, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Musicals like A Little Night Music, Follies and The Phantom of the Opera, first shepherded to Broadway by director and producer Harold Prince, come together in the revue Prince of Broadway, opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 24. Previews began on August 3.

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, and direction by Prince himself.

Prince of Broadway features a star-packed ensemble including Tony winners Chuck Cooper and Karen Ziemba, Tony nominees Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Yazbeck, Olivier nominee Michael Xavier, as well as Broadway veterans Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham and Kaley Ann Voorhees.

To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Roberton sketched a portrait of the versatile cast paying tribute to the "Prince" of the show's title.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Prince of Broadway

A new musical that celebrates legendary director Harold Prince's 60-year career.
