Odds & Ends: Ali Stroker to Sing Out in Two NYC Concerts, TedX Broadway Sets 2018 Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Ali Stroker to Sing Out in Two NYC Concerts

Ali Stroker, the Glee veteran who broke ground as the first-ever performer in a wheelchair in a Broadway show with her performance in Deaf West's Spring Awakening, will offer two solo concerts at the Yotel's Green Room 42 on September 17 and 18 at 8:00pm. The show, titled Burning Old Dresses!, will take the audience on an entertaining musical journey from Glee to Spring Awakening and beyond. The multi-talented Stroker will appear as a series regular on the previously announced ABC drama Ten Days in the Valley, which debuts on October 1.



Nancy Anderson, Mara Davi & More to Lead Rachel Crothers' A Man's World

Broadway veterans including Nancy Anderson, Mara Davi and Robert Cuccioli are set to perform Rachel Crothers' 1910 drama A Man's World for one night as part of the Project Shaw series. Jenn Thompson will direct the performance set to take place on September 18 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre. Crothers' provocative play about aspiring Greenwich Village artists broke ground when it was first produced. Joining Anderson, Davi and Cuccioli will be Arnie Burton, Finn Douglas, Ariel Estrada, Brandon Jones and Talene Monahan.



Broadway's Brenda Braxton & Todd Buonopane to Show Off Their Improv Skills in Villain DeBlanks

A slew of stage veterans are part of the lineup for Billy Mitchell's Villain: DeBlanks, playing weekly on Wednesdays at the Yotel's Green Room 42. Presented by Tony nominee Brenda Braxton, the upcoming August and September editions will feature Braxton along with fellow Tony nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Ryann Redmond. Described as "Clue meets adult Mad Libs," Villain DeBlanks is performed by some of the funniest people in show biz. For the full schedule of performers and dates, click here.



TedX Broadway Sets Return Date at New World Stages

Industry professionals from across the Rialto will come together for the 2018 edition of TedX Broadway, set for February 27 at off-Broadway's New World Stages. TEDxBroadway comprises speakers from different perspectives and expertise from all theatricals fields. TEDxBroadway, now in its seventh year, has welcomed past speakers including Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, SpongeBob SquarePants director Tina Landau and Broadway actor Alton Fitzgerald White. Speakers for the 2018 edition of TedX Broadway will be announced at a later date.



Amanda Peet Among Playwrights Set for MCC Theater's Playlabs Reading Series

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, a new work by Broadway and off-Broadway veteran Amanda Peet, will receive a one-night reading as part of MCC Theater's Playlabs Reading Series. Tyne Rafaeli will direct the play, set to appear at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on September 11 at 7:00pm. The play centers on Carlin McCullough, a tennis prodigy with the chance for greatness. Additional playwrights set for the full Playlabs Reading Series include Jocelyn Bioh, Lily Houghton and Charise Castro Smith.



P.S. The filmed version of Broadway's Newsies will arrive on Netflix on September 5!

