See the Too Heavy for Your Pocket Cast Prep for World Premiere

We love a new play! Jiréh Breon Holder's Too Heavy for Your Pocket is set to make its world premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company's Black Box Theatre this fall. The company, including stars Eboni Flowers, Brandon Gill, director Margot Bordelon, scribe Holder, Hampton Fluker and Nneka Okafor, gathered together on August 24 to meet the press. The 1961-set Freedom Riders-centric play begins previews on September 15 with an opening night set for October 5. The limited engagement will run through November 19. Take a peek at the sweet hot shot, and be sure to see this new work live!