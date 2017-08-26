It's Women's Equality Day! Celebrate Fierce Females with These Six Broadway Shows

Happy Women’s Equality Day! Every year, August 26 is the day when we commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment (yeah, when women finally got the right to vote!) and the ongoing efforts towards women’s equality. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate feminine fortitude this weekend, we recommend that you check out these Broadway shows and their formidable female characters. Can't make it to a show? Rock out to our playlist at home.



ANASTASIA



Courageous, young Anya, (the luminous Christy Altomare) sets out on an epic journey to uncover her past and reunite with her long-lost grandmother. Facing danger at every turn, she struggles to stay one step ahead of a villainous officer determined to capture her. Despite the hardships and uncertainty she faces on her quest, Anya never gives up, and thus, is a role model for girls—and boys—of any age.



WAR PAINT



Patti Lupone and Christine Ebersole cross swords and skin creams as the dueling cosmetic queens, Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, in this musical based on the rise and rivalry of two of history’s most prominent female entrepreneurs. These titans of translucent powder were larger than life, and with Lupone and Ebersole as mighty as the women they portray, it’s like getting four warriors for the price of one.



A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2



A savage and funny look at marriage, feminism and family, A Doll's House, Part 2 is not just food for thought—it's a feast. Julie White plays Nora Helmer, who returns to her marital home 15 years after abandoning it. There she’s confronted by two other strong ladies: her daughter (Erin Wilhelmi) and housekeeper (Jayne Houdyshell), who won’t let Nora off easy. If you're looking to spend an evening with fierce females, look no further.



COME FROM AWAY



Looking for a maximum strength dosage of female empowerment? You’ll get that and more in this life-affirming musical celebrating the generosity of Gander, New Foundland in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Broadway belter Jenn Colella portrays pioneering pilot Beverly Bass, who landed one of the 38 planes in Gander that day. Her story will make your heart soar.



HAMILTON



You want to see true revolutionary ladies in action? Well, listen to this declaration: History is happening in Manhattan at this Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon. You won’t soon forget the Schuyler Sisters: Angelica (Mandy Gonzalez), Eliza (Lexi Lawson) and Peggy (Alysha Deslorieux) who are rockets’ red glare personified as they speak common sense and seek revelation in a male-dominated world.



WAITRESS



Can pie-in-the-sky hopes lead to a sweet ending? Waitress follows the story of Jenna, a salt-of-the-earth waitress and ace pie-maker, who dreams of a fresh start as she tries to navigate an abusive relationship and unexpected pregnancy. With a rapturous score served up by singer-songwriter Sarah Bareilles, and Betsy Wolfe as our zesty heroine, you’ll be cheering Jenna every step of the way.