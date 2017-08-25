Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Harold Prince Shows You'd Like to See Revived on Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 25, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Prince of Broadway is officially open! In honor of the sparkling musical revue at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, we're asking you which Harold Prince musical you'd like to see back on the Great White Way. What's the Hal show you can't get enough of? Broadway.com Content Producer (and certifiable Hal Prince dork) Lindsey Sullivan started off with her top 10. Now it's your time, breathe it in: worlds to change and worlds to win.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

Prince of Broadway

A new musical that celebrates legendary director Harold Prince's 60-year career.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Deliver Little Shop Perfection with 'Suddenly Seymour'
  2. Rob Colletti, Lexie Dorsett Sharp & More Will Headline the School of Rock Tour
  3. Frozen Announces Broadway Opening Date at the St. James Theatre
  4. See the Stars of Prince of Broadway Raise a Glass to Broadway History
  5. They'll Be There for You! Friends Musical Parody Set for Off-Broadway Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Frozen Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps