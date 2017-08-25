Broadway BUZZ

Game of Thrones Rock Musical Spoof Will Open Off-Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 25, 2017
Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel & Emilia Clarke on TV's "Game of Thrones"
(Photo: HBO)

A stage parody based on HBO's Emmy-winning drama Game of Thrones is set to open off-Broadway! Game of Thrones The Rock Musical: An Unauthorized Parody, created by Steven Christopher Parker and Steven Brandon, will play a three-week run from October 10-29 at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center.

The musical, which features 12 original songs, follows the saga of Eddard "Ned" Stark as he battles tap-dancing direwolves, an evil inbred prince and a smattering of other characters.

The cast will include Peter Berube, Drew Boudreau, Jeff Bratz, Billy Finn, Mandie Hittleman, Zachary Evan Kanner, Randy Wade Kelley, Delilah Kujala, Allison Lobel, Ace Marerro, Meghan Modrovsky, Milo Shearer, Kacey Spivey, Erin Stegeman and Jay Stephenson.

Game of Thrones The Rock Musical: An Unauthorized Parody first played L.A.'s Macha Theater in February, which was followed by a hit San Diego engagement. The announcement of the off-Broadway run comes on the heels of the series' seventh season finale, set to air on HBO on Sunday, August 27.

While you're waiting for performances to begin, look back at Broadway.com's pitch-perfect Game of Thrones dream cast.

