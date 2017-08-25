Lisa Lampanelli & the Cast of Stuffed Prep for Off-Broadway Bow

We already have a feeling we're going to want seconds of this comedy! Lisa Lampanelli's new play, Stuffed, which played the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016, starts performances at the Westside Theatre beginning on October 5. Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image. Stars Lampanelli, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Eden Malyn and Nikki Blonsky got together for a photo op on August 24. Enjoy every morsel of these hot shots of the fab ladies!







