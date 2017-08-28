Broadway BUZZ

You 'Will' Still Be Mine! Tony Nominee Will Swenson Set for Return to Broadway's Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 28, 2017
Wil Swenson takes his curtain call in "Waitress"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

We're onboard with this return visit! Broadway's Waitress will welcome back Tony nominee Will Swenson on September 12 in the role of Earl. Joe Tippett, who currently plays the role, will exit the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 10.

Swenson returns to Waitress following a prior run as Earl from March 31-June 11. Swenson earned a 2009 Tony Award nomination for his performance as Berger in Hair, also helmed by Waitress director Diane Paulus. His other Broadway credits include 110 in the Shade, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Les Misérables and Disaster!

The current cast of Waitress also features Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Featured in the ensemble are Matt DeAngelis, Cate Elefante, Thay Floyd, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Anastacia McCleskey, Ella Dane Morgan, Jeremy Morse, Olivia Phillip, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe and Max Kumangai.

Get to know Swenson in his appearance on Broadway.com's Role Call.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
