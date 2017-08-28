Exclusive! A Bronx Tale's Christiani Pitts Takes Over for Ariana DeBose; Will Coombs Joins Cast

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that cast member Christiani Pitts will take over for Ariana DeBose in the role of Jane in Broadway's A Bronx Tale on August 31. Pitts is an original cast member who steps up from playing the role of Denise. DeBose, who originated the role of Jane, will play her final performance on August 30. Brianna Marie Bell joins the company on August 31, making her Broadway debut as Denise.



In other casting news, Will Coombs joined the company of A Bronx Tale on August 1 in the role of Young Calogero. Hudson Loverro, who first played the role of Young Calogero on Broadway, exited the production on July 30. Coombs makes his Broadway debut in A Bronx Tale.



In addition to Pitts, Coombs and Bell, A Bronx Tale is led by Bobby Conte Thornton as Calogero, Nick Cordero as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina and Bradley Gibson as Tyrone.



A Bronx Tale takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Based on Chazz Palminteri's autobiographical play and film of the same name, A Bronx Tale opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. Co-directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks, A Bronx Tale features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.