Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker Joins Broadway's Hamilton as Aaron Burr, Sir

Daniel Breaker will be in the room where it happens on August 29 when he joins the Broadway cast of Hamilton as Aaron Burr! Breaker takes over for Brandon Victor Dixon, who played his final Hamilton performance on August 13.



Breaker joins Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre after having played Burr in Chicago's Hamilton. Breaker's Broadway credits include a 2008 Tony-nominated performance in Passing Strange. His other Broadway appearances comprise The Book of Mormon, The Performers, Shrek, Cymbeline and Well.



In addition to Breaker, the current cast of Hamilton includes Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Neil Haskell as Charles Lee, Thayne Jasperson as Samuel Seabury, Rickey Tripp as George Eacker and Donald Webber Jr. as the Alexander Hamilton alternate.