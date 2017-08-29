Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker Joins Broadway's Hamilton as Aaron Burr, Sir
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 29, 2017
Daniel Breaker

Daniel Breaker will be in the room where it happens on August 29 when he joins the Broadway cast of Hamilton as Aaron Burr! Breaker takes over for Brandon Victor Dixon, who played his final Hamilton performance on August 13.

Breaker joins Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre after having played Burr in Chicago's Hamilton. Breaker's Broadway credits include a 2008 Tony-nominated performance in Passing Strange. His other Broadway appearances comprise The Book of Mormon, The Performers, Shrek, Cymbeline and Well.

In addition to Breaker, the current cast of Hamilton includes Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Neil Haskell as Charles Lee, Thayne Jasperson as Samuel Seabury, Rickey Tripp as George Eacker and Donald Webber Jr. as the Alexander Hamilton alternate.

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Harold Prince Shows You'd Like to See Revived on Broadway
  2. Exclusive! A Bronx Tale's Christiani Pitts Takes Over for Ariana DeBose; Will Coombs Joins Cast
  3. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Swing on Over to Bandstand Before Its September Closing
  4. Will Swenson Set for Return to Broadway's Waitress
  5. Daniel Breaker Joins Broadway's Hamilton as Aaron Burr, Sir

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Frozen Come From Away Chicago Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps