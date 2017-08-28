Odds & Ends: Hamilton Mixtape Wins at Video Music Awards, Hugh Jackman's First Look at The Greatest Showman Poster Art & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Hamilton Mixtape's "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" Wins at Video Music Awards

Broadway was heartily represented at MTV's Video Music Awards on August 27. K'naan's "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product, took home the prize for Best Fight Against the System. Featured on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Mixtape album, the song's music video brought Broadway's newest musical sensation Hamilton even more to the forefront of our times. Look back at the powerful video below.







Brad Oscar, Ellen Harvey & More to Test Out Musical Comedy Love and Other Fables

An array of Broadway veterans will lead a reading of the new romantic musical comedy Love and Other Fables for Amas Musical Theatre. With a book by John McMahon and John Jeffries, music by McMahon and lyrics by Jeffries, the musical follows the once unknown Aesop as he creates his now legendary fables. Jay Binder will direct the readings, which are free and open to the public, on September 26 at 11:00am and 2:30pm at Chelsea Studios. The company of Love and Other Fables will be led by Tony nominee Brad Oscar, with Ellen Harvey, Arnie Burton, Austin Pendleton, Ed Watts, Alli Mauzey and Rachel Colof.



Carmen Cusack Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

Carmen Cusack, whose lighthearted twang and strong acting chops ignited Broadway with a Tony-nommed performance in Bright Star, is set to make a return concert engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below! Cusack will appear at the midtown venue for three 7:00pm performances from February 8 through 10, 2018. In addition to her performance in Bright Star, Cusack has led the national touring productions of Wicked and South Pacific. Across the pond, she appeared as Fantine in the West End's Les Misérables.



Etai Benson, Emily Skeggs & More to Sing Tunes of Noel Carey in Concert

Etai Benson, who will return to Broadway this fall in The Band's Visit, is among the stars set to sing the tunes of composer/lyricist Noel Carey as part of the New Writers at 54 series at Feinstein's/54 Below. The show, set for August 30 at 9:30pm, will feature tunes from Carey's newest musical in development, The Showmen. Joining Benson will be Tony nominee Emily Skeggs, Julia Mattison, Andrew Kober, Bonnie Milligan, Emily Borromeo, Abby Goldfarb, Natalie Walker, Brittany Proia, Max Sangerman, Kristen Michelle, Sarah Stevens, David De Almo, and Nick Siccone. The evening, entitled Opening Numbers by Noel Carey, will be directed by Max Friedman.



Watch Performances from Censored Shows Including Angels in America, Rent & More

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund is set to present evenings of song and scenes from theater has been censored as a part of Banned Books Week. The performances will take place at NYC's Joe's Pub, Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage and other venues across the U.S. from September 24-30. Audiences can expect selections from Cabaret, Chicago, Rent and Angels in America, Almost, Maine and other notable works. The events will feature a libretto by Dramatists Legal Defense Fund president (and Tony nominee) John Weidman. For dates and venues, visit the DLDF website.



P.S. Step Right Up for a First Look at The Greatest Showman Poster Art



