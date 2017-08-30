Broadway BUZZ

Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep & More in Steven Spielberg Film The Post
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 30, 2017
Jessie Mueller
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Jessie Mueller and Tom Hanks are best friends, and we are here for it! Or at least, they have been spending some time together. Tony winner Jessie Mueller will appear in the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Post alongside a slew of stage-and-screen stars, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon, Tracy Letts and Kinky Boots-bound Stark Sands.

The film, which is scheduled for a wide release on January 12, 2018, chronicles the Washington Post's involvement in exposing the Pentagon Papers. A Spielberg-helmed historical drama with a sparkling cast? We can already feel the Oscar buzz.

As previously announced, Mueller will star as Julie Jordan in the 2018 revival of Carousel. She was last seen on the Great White Way in Waitress, in a performance that earned her a Tony nomination. She also received a Tony nom for her role in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She won the 2014 Tony Award for her thrilling performance as Carole King in Beautiful. The Post co-star Hanks' production company has a film adaptation of Beautiful in the works. The Post marks Mueller's feature film debut.

