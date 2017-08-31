The Best Accessory! Tony Winner William Ivey Long Receives Sardi's Portrait

Nine, Chicago, Grey Gardens, Hairspray, Cinderella, The Producers, Grease: Live—William Ivey Long's gorgeous designs have shaped some of theater lovers' favorite stories. The six-time Tony winner received his Sardi's caricature on August 30. He celebrated his 70th birthday on the same day, and what a party it was! Joel Grey and Laura Osnes were among the guests who stepped out for the fête. What a gift to receive such a prestigious honor in one of the Theater District's most timeless staples! Happy birthday and congrats to the always on-point Long.







Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius presents William Ivey Long with his caricature.







Long snaps a sweet pic with his brother Robert.







Long takes a photo with fellow Broadway legend Joel Grey.







Laura Osnes smooches Long, who designed the costumes for Cinderella.