The Best Accessory! Tony Winner William Ivey Long Receives Sardi's Portrait
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 31, 2017
William Ivey Long
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Nine, Chicago, Grey Gardens, Hairspray, CinderellaThe Producers, Grease: Live—William Ivey Long's gorgeous designs have shaped some of theater lovers' favorite stories. The six-time Tony winner received his Sardi's caricature on August 30. He celebrated his 70th birthday on the same day, and what a party it was! Joel Grey and Laura Osnes were among the guests who stepped out for the fête. What a gift to receive such a prestigious honor in one of the Theater District's most timeless staples! Happy birthday and congrats to the always on-point Long.



Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius presents William Ivey Long with his caricature.



Long snaps a sweet pic with his brother Robert.



Long takes a photo with fellow Broadway legend Joel Grey.



Laura Osnes smooches Long, who designed the costumes for Cinderella.

