Stephanie J. Block Joins the Company of Brigadoon at New York City Center

Two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block has joined the cast of New York City Center's gala production of Brigadoon! City Center broke the news on Twitter. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with music direction by Rob Berman, this concert presentation of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical begins with a gala evening on November 15 and runs an additional six performances that will be held November 16 through 19.



Block is expected to play the role of Meg Brockie. She joins a cast of the previously announced production that will be led by Patrick Wilson as Tommy Albright, Robert Fairchild as Harry Beaton, Kelli O'Hara as Fiona MacLaren and Aasif Mandvi as Jeff Douglas.



Stephanie J. Block earned a 2017 Tony Award nomination for her performance in Falsettos. She has also been seen on Broadway in a Tony-nommed turn in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, with additional appearances in Wicked, Anything Goes, 9 to 5, The Pirate Queen and The Boy From Oz. Off-Broadway, Block has taken on roles in Little Miss Sunshine and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.



Funds raised by all seven performances of Brigadoon allow City Center to make the best in the performing arts accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing tickets throughout the year to programs such as Fall for Dance and Encores! Off-Center. The performance on November 15 will be followed by a gala dinner at The Plaza Hotel.