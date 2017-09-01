Bryony Lavery's Tony-Nominated Drama Frozen Set for West End Production Starring Suranne Jones & Jason Watkins

Brynony Lavery's Tony-nominated play Frozen will appear in a new production at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. Suranne Jones will star as Nancy alongside Jason Watkins as Ralph in the mounting directed by Jonathan Munby. Previews will begin on February 9 with an opening set for February 21. The limited engagement will conclude on May 5.



Frozen explores the interwoven lives of three strangers as they try to make sense of the unimaginable. On one sunny evening, a young girl walks to visit her Grandma but never arrives. Additional casting for the new production of Frozen will be announced at a later date.



Frozen, first commissioned by Birmingham Repertory Theatre, was seen in a 2004 Broadway run that starred Swoosie Kurtz in a Tony-nominated turn as Nancy and Brían F. O'Byrne in a Tony-winning performance as Ralph. Bryony Lavery’s plays also include A Wedding Story, Last Easter, Her Aching Heart Smoke, Dirt and More Light.



Suranne Jones' theater credits include Top Girls at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End and A Few Good Men at Theatre Royal Haymarket, along with performances in Blithe Spirit and Terms of Endearment. She appeared as Sandra in the 20th-anniversary West End revival of Beautiful Thing at the Arts Theatre and in title role in Orlando at the Royal Exchange. Jones is about to reprise her BAFTA Award-winning title role in the second series of BBC One’s drama Doctor Foster.



Jason Watkins has appeared in over 70 plays and was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2001 for his performance in A Servant to Two Masters. His other theater credits include The Late Henry Moss at the Almeida Theatre and A Farewell to the Theatre at the Hampstead Theatre. Watkins is perhaps best known for his performance in the title role in the drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, for which he won Best Actor at the 2015 BAFTA Television Awards.