An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical Set for U.K. Premiere & Forthcoming Tour

A new stage musical adaptation of the beloved film An Officer and a Gentleman will make its U.K. debut at the London theater Curve on April 6, 2018 for a run through April 21. The engagement will precede a 19-venue U.K. and Ireland tour that will play through September 15.



The brand-new musical is based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger. It tells the story of Zack Mayo who is in training to become a U.S. Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill Sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him. When he falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realizes the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves.



Directed by Curve Artisic Director Nikolai Foster (What the Butler Saw) and featuring choreography by Olivier nominee Kate Prince (Into the Hoods) and musical supervision by Tony winner Sarah Travis (Sweeney Todd), An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical will utilize dance and hit songs from the movie including "Up Where We Belong" along with '80s classics such as "Alone," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Toy Soldiers" and "Material Girl."



The design team for An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical will be led by Olivier nominee Michael Taylor with lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall. Casting will be announced at a later date.



A prior musical version of An Officer and a Gentleman, featuring music and lyrics by Ken Hirsch and Robin Lerner and directed by Simon Phillips, played a 2012 Australia run and eyed a U.S. tour, which didn't surface.