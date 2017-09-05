Rumor Has It! Could Adele Make Feature Film Debut in Oliver! Remake?

It's a fine life when Adele circles the musical-theater realm! The Sun reports that the Grammy-grabbing songstress is in talks to star as Nancy in a brand-new film adaptation of Oliver!. As previously reported, super producer Cameron Mackintosh has been eyeing an Oliver! film to follow in the footsteps of Les Misérables, his stage hit turned box office blockbuster.



This isn't the chart-topper's first brush with the theater world. Last year, Adele revealed that she has her heart set on playing the role of Momma Rose in Gypsy (“like when I’m 50,” she told Vanity Fair at the time). Her Broadway dreams got fans talking, tweeting and dreaming about the showtunes she should lend her voice to, an Adele bio-musical and of course, an Adele jukebox musical.



Adele rose to fame in 2008 with the release of her debut album 19, which nabbed her Grammy Awards for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Hometown Glory" and Best New Artist. Her sophomore album 21 earned her a whopping seven Grammys in 2012, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for "Rolling in the Deep." She lent her songwriting talents to the James Bond film Skyfall in 2012, which snagged her an Oscar in 2013. Her latest release 25 garnered her five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for "Hello."



Lionel Bart’s Oliver! is based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. The tuner premiered in the West End in 1960 and has been revived in London multiple times; the show opened on Broadway in 1963, winning three Tonys, including Best Composer and Lyricist for Bart. It was last seen on the Great White Way in a 1984 revival starring Patti LuPone as Nancy. The 1968 film adaptation won six Oscars, including Best Picture. The show features classics such as “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “As Long as He Needs Me,” "I'd Do Anything" and “You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two.”