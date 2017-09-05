Odds & Ends: Watch Laurie Metcalf, Saoirse Ronan & Beanie Feldstein in Lady Bird Trailer & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today or this weekend.



Watch Broadway's Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein & More in Lady Bird Trailer

Broadway talents fill the official trailer for the new film Lady Bird! The movie that follows the adventures of a young woman living in Northern California for a year is written and directed by off-Broadway veteran Greta Gerwig. Check out the trailer below featuring stage actors including Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein, Tracy Letts, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Lucas Hedges, and gear up to see the film when it's released on November 10.







Laura Osnes Will Return to Café Carlyle

Bandstand star and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes has lined up a return visit to NYC cabaret spot Café Carlyle! The two-time Tony nominee will play an engagement from September 26-30. Osnes will be accompanied by Tony winner Ted Sperling and joined onstage by smooth-voiced special guest Ryan Silverman. So make plans to head to New York's Upper East Side to hear these super talents show off all their vocal cords have to offer.



Newsies Streams on Netflix Beginning Today

Now is the time to seize the day, indeed! The filmed version of Broadway musical Newsies is available for streaming on Netflix starting today. Gear up to sing along to the show's Tony-winning score and watch those high-kicking newsboys fight for their right to sell papes and fall in love. Get a sneak peek below at the trailer for Newsies from its many movie-theater engagements across the U.S.!







P.S. Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda sings the theme song in this Magic School Bus trailer!



