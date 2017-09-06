Broadway BUZZ

Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird Stage Adaptation Sets 2018 Broadway Start Date
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2017
Aaron Sorkin
(Photo: by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The previously announced stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird will begin Broadway performances on December 13, 2018 at a theater to be announced. Aaron Sorkin has adapted the script for the play, which will be directed by Tony winner Barlett Sher. 

Set in Alabama in the 1930s, To Kill a Mockingbird follows Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer who agrees to defend a black man accused of rape. The story explores how the uproar following Atticus’ decision affects his two kids: Scout and Jem. Lee’s novel won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1961. The 1962 film adaptation was directed by Robert Mulligan.

Sorkin’s previous plays include A Few Good Men and The Farnsworth Invention. He won an Oscar in 2011 for the adapted screenplay of The Social Network and a Golden Globe in 2016 for Steve Jobs. He also created the series The West Wing, for which he won four Emmy Awards, as well as Sports Night, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Newsroom.

Sher, a Tony winner for South Pacific, helmed the recent Broadway premiere of J.T. Rogers' Oslo, the 2017 Tony winner for Best Play. He is slated to direct the upcoming Broadway revival of My Fair Lady. Sher's other Broadway credits have included The Light in the Piazza, Golden Boy, Awake and Sing, The Bridges of Madison County, Fiddler on the Roof and The King and I.

Additional information regarding To Kill a Mockingbird, including cast and opening date, will be announced.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
