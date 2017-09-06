Cruel Intentions: The Musical Will Return to (Le) Poisson Rouge

There's nothing bittersweet about this symphony! Cruel Intentions: The Musical will have a reprise at New York's (le) Poisson Rouge, where the production had its East Coast premiere in a sold-out pop-up engagement in February. Performances are scheduled to begin on November 17. The production will celebrate an official opening night on December 11 and play through January 29, 2018.



Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, Cruel Intentions: The Musical is the stage adaptation of Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, which in turn is based on the classic French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Set to nostalgia-inducing pop and rock hits of the ‘90s, Cruel Intentions pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter.



Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano headlined the New York premiere in the role of Kathryn, played on screen by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Broadway alum Constantine Rousouli played Sebastian, Ryan Phillippe's role in the 1999 movie. The cast also included Natalie Hall as Annette (Reese Witherspoon's character in the film), Alex Boniello as Blaine, Jared Dixon as Ronald and Brian Muller as Greg. Casting for this new engagement will be announced at a later date.