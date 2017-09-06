Odds & Ends: Groundhog Day Cast Set for Broadway at the W, Kyle Riabko Will Release Richard Rodgers Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Groundhog Day Cast Set for Broadway at the W

Cast members from the new Broadway musical Groundhog Day will take part in the September 10 edition of Broadway at the W! The 7:30pm performance at the W New York—Times Square Hotel will feature performances from Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin's musical comedy just as it prepares to conclude its run the following week at the August Wilson Theatre. Cast members scheduled to perform include Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Taylor Jones, Tari Kelly, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, Raymond J. Lee, Jenna Rubaii and Vishal Vaidya. Tony-nominated Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada will serve as the evening's special guest.



Broadway Veterans to Star in Evita at North Shore Music Theatre

North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts has lined up a cast of super talents for its upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita. Briana Carlson-Goodman will lead the company as Eva alongside Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis as Ché, John Cudia as Júan Peron and Nick Adams as Magaldi. Nick Kenkel will direct and choreograph the production that will run from September 26 through October 8.



Kyle Riabko to Reimagine the Music of Richard Rodgers on New Album

Broadway veteran Kyle Riabko, who wowed off-Broadway audiences in 2013 with his show What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined, will offer a new take on another songwriting great with the album Richard Rodgers Reimagined, set for release by Ghostlight Records on October 27. Riabko will debut the album in concerts at NYC's Joe's Pub on November 2, 3 and 4 and L.A.'s Wallis Annenberg Center on November 10 and 11. Handling all of the vocal and instrumentation duties himself, Riabko's album brings his singular pop-rock sensibility to classics like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “My Favorite Things,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I Have Dreamed” and “My Funny Valentine.”



Mike Bartlett's New Play Albion Announces Complete Casting for U.K. Debut

Broadway veteran Victoria Hamilton is among the cast set to star in Tony nominee Mike Bartlett's new play Albion, which will debut at London's Almeida Theatre. Rupert Goold, who helmed Bartlett's King Charles III on Broadway, will direct the work set to run from October 10 through November 24. Albion centers on a woman who searches for the seed of hope in the ruins of a garden in rural England. Joining Hamilton onstage will be Nigel Betts, Edyta Budnik, Christopher Fairbank, Charlotte Hope, Margot Leicester, Vinette Robinson, Nicholas Rowe, Helen Schlesinger and Luke Thallon.