British Actor Charlie Stemp to Bring 'Elegance' to Broadway as Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!

Holy cabooses! Charlie Stemp, who is celebrated in London for his performance in the West End revival of Half a Sixpence, has been announced to take on the role of Barnaby Tucker in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! Stemp will begin in the show on the evening of January 20, 2018, when Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber also step into the hit. Stemp replaces Taylor Trensch, who will exit the show on January 14 to lead the cast of Dear Evan Hansen.



Hello, Dolly! will mark Stemp's Broadway debut. His first professional stage appearance was in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, before playing Eddie in the international tour of Mamma Mia! He earned a 2017 Olivier Award nomination for his turn as Arthur Kipps in Half a Sixpence, also earning a 2017 Carl Alan Performer's Award nomination. For the Chichester production, Stemp received a 2016 UK Theatre Award nomination for Best Performance in a Musical.



The current cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina Money.



The full company features Kevin Ligon, Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Taeler Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Aaron Kaburick, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Nathan Madden, Michael McCormick, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing, Richard Riaz Yoder, Michael Hartung, Elizabeth Earley, Jenifer Foote, Ian Liberto, Michaeljon Slinger, Nathan Keen, Sarah Meahl and Stephen Hernandez.



The Hello, Dolly! revival is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. It features lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer and costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto.