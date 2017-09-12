Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Kara Lindsay Joins Beautiful on Broadway; Chilina Kennedy Returns
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 12, 2017
Kara Lindsay
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Happy days are here again! Wicked alum Kara Lindsay joins the company of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical in the role of Cynthia Weil on September 12. The original Newsies star will play an engagement in the hit musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre through December 31. Chilina Kennedy rejoins the show on September 12, stepping back into the role of Carole King.

The Broadway cast of Beautiful also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, with an ensemble that features Kerissa Arrington, Britney Coleman, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Rosharra Francis, Laurel Harris, Jesse Hooker Bailey, Sara King, Rob Marnell, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicholas Ryan, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  2. 70th Annual Tony Awards Takes Home an Emmy; Hairspray Live! Also Wins Big
  3. Michael Friedman, Composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and More, Dies at 41
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the New Broadway Revival of Carousel
  5. The Top 10 Broadway Alums You're Rooting for at the Emmys

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps