Kara Lindsay Joins Beautiful on Broadway; Chilina Kennedy Returns

Happy days are here again! Wicked alum Kara Lindsay joins the company of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical in the role of Cynthia Weil on September 12. The original Newsies star will play an engagement in the hit musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre through December 31. Chilina Kennedy rejoins the show on September 12, stepping back into the role of Carole King.



The Broadway cast of Beautiful also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, with an ensemble that features Kerissa Arrington, Britney Coleman, Adam Dietlein, Kevin Duda, Rosharra Francis, Laurel Harris, Jesse Hooker Bailey, Sara King, Rob Marnell, Paris Nix, Kris Roberts, Nicholas Ryan, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, Alan Wiggins and Dashaun Young.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.