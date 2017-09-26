Billy Porter & Stark Sands Sashay Back into Kinky Boots on Broadway

Everybody say yeah! Tony winner Billy Porter and Tony nominee Stark Sands return home to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 26 when they rejoin the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots as Lola and Charlie, the roles they originated.



Porter and Sands were each nominated for 2013 Tony Awards for their Kinky Boots performances, with Porter taking home the trophy. Sands exited the Broadway production on January 26, 2014 and Porter remained with the show until January 25, 2015, making their limited return engagement a homecoming that can't be missed.



Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus. Porter and Sands, who will remain with the show until January 7, 2018, join a cast that also features Delaney Westfall as Lauren and Shannon O'Boyle as Nicola.



Look back at Porter, Sands and the original cast of Kinky Boots in the show clips below.







And listen in to the adorable pair answering fans' questions in their edition of Ask a Star!



