Tickets Are Now on Sale for Three Tall Women, Starring Laurie Metcalf, Glenda Jackson & Alison Pill
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 9, 2017
Laurie Metcalf
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway-premiere production of Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning work Three Tall Women. The play will begin previews on February 27, 2018 with an opening set for March 29 at the Golden Theatre.

Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Glenda Jackson and Tony nominee Alison Pill. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs.

Three Tall Women made its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design) and Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).

Three Tall Women

Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson star in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's drama.
