Tony Nominee Will Swenson Returns to Broadway's Waitress

Broadway's Waitress welcomes back Tony nominee Will Swenson on September 12 in the role of Earl! Joe Tippett played his final performance in the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 10.



Swenson returns to Waitress following a prior springtime run as Earl. Swenson earned a 2009 Tony Award nomination for his performance as Berger in Hair, also helmed by Waitress director Diane Paulus. His other Broadway credits include 110 in the Shade, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Disaster! and Les Misérables.



Waitress, based on the film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles. In addition to Swenson, the current cast is also led by Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.



Get to know Swenson in his appearance on Broadway.com's Role Call.



