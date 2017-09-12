Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Nominee Will Swenson Returns to Broadway's Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 12, 2017
Will Swenson takes his "Waitress" curtain call
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway's Waitress welcomes back Tony nominee Will Swenson on September 12 in the role of Earl! Joe Tippett played his final performance in the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 10.

Swenson returns to Waitress following a prior springtime run as Earl. Swenson earned a 2009 Tony Award nomination for his performance as Berger in Hair, also helmed by Waitress director Diane Paulus. His other Broadway credits include 110 in the Shade, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Disaster! and Les Misérables.

Waitress, based on the film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles. In addition to Swenson, the current cast is also led by Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. 

Get to know Swenson in his appearance on Broadway.com's Role Call.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall
  2. 70th Annual Tony Awards Takes Home an Emmy; Hairspray Live! Also Wins Big
  3. Michael Friedman, Composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and More, Dies at 41
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the New Broadway Revival of Carousel
  5. The Top 10 Broadway Alums You're Rooting for at the Emmys

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps