See Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada & Rachelle Ann Go Sing Breathtaking Version of 'The Movie in My Mind'

Turn up the volume and get ready to be blown away! This new music video of Miss Saigon Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Eva Noblezada and co-star Rachelle Ann Go singing the heartbreaking "The Movie in My Mind" in a spare and haunting version that will have you watching on repeat. Noblezada leads the show as Kim and Go (who will soon star in London's Hamilton) recently played Gigi; they are two young women forced to make hard choices at the height of the Vietnam War. "The Movie in My Mind," a number that comes early on in the show, reveals how the women attempt to make their lives tolerable. Miss Saigon plays the Broadway Theatre through January 14, 2018. Check out this exquisite video and get your tickets ASAP to see them in person!



