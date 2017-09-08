Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical to Make West End Debut

Love is in the air! Following hit runs in Australia and Toronto and an acclaimed engagement at the U.K.'s West Yorkshire Playhouse, Strictly Ballroom The Musical is West End-bound! The celebrated tuner based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film will play the Piccadilly Theatre in 2018. Previews will begin on March 16 with an opening set for April 11. Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie (In The Heights) will direct and choreograph the production.



With a book by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, Strictly Ballroom The Musical is the story of the maverick championship ballroom dancer Scott who defies all the rules of competition to follow his heart by teaming up with left-footed partner Fran to win the National Championship. The show features classic songs from the film, including "Love Is in the Air" and "Time After Time."



Casting for the West End debut of Strictly Ballroom The Musical will be announced. Put on your dancing shoes and gear up for the show with the trailer from the West Yorkshire Playhouse run below.



