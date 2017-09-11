Bryan Cranston-Led Network Stage Adaptation, Directed by Ivo van Hove, Completes Casting

London's National Theatre has announced the full cast for Tony winner Lee Hall's new stage adaptation of the film Network. Tony winner Ivo van Hove directs the play that will begin previews on November 4 with an opening set for November 13 at London's Lyttelton Theatre. The limited engagement will play through March 24, 2018.



Newly announced cast members include Charles Babalola, Tobi Bamtefa, Richard Cordery, Isabella Della-Porter, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elwyn, Caroline Faber, Robert Gilbert, Tom Hodgkins, Tunji Kasim, Andrew Lewis, Beverley Longhurst, Evan Milton, Stuart Nunn, Patrick Poletti, Danny Szam and Paksie Vernon.



They join the previously announced Tony winner Bryan Cranston as Howard Beale, Michelle Dockery as Diana Christenson and Douglas Henshall as Max Schumacher. The design team for Network will include set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D’Huys and music/sound design by Eric Sleichim.



Network depicts a dystopian media landscape where opinion trumps fact. The film, written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet, won four Academy Awards in 1976.