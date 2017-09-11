Odds & Ends: Watch Michael Longoria Sing His Face Off in Exclusive View UpStairs Studio Vid & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Michael Longoria Sings Out on the View UpStairs Cast Album

Jersey Boys veteran Michael Longoria blew our minds when we saw Max Vernon's stirring off-Broadway musical The View UpStairs earlier this year. We were super thrilled to hear that the show's score would be preserved on an original cast album. And now we're pumped to share a behind-the-scenes recording-session video of Longoria and his fellow cast singing the rocking tune "Sex on Legs." Give a listen below and be sure to pick up a copy of Broadway Records' pitch-perfect recording to hear the glorious score in full.







Charles Busch to Debut New Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrated playwright and stage star Charles Busch has good news to share! He'll be premiering a brand-new cabaret this fall at Feinstein's/54 Below. Set to run October 17, 19, 20 and 21 at 7:00pm, Charles Busch: My Kinda '60s will cover songs and stories seen through the lens of Busch's Manhattan childhood and adolescence during the tumultuous 1960s. Tony nominee Busch is the author of The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and more.



Maria Dizzia & Will Pullen to Lead Reading of Amanda Peet's New Play

Tony nominee Maria Dizzia and award-winning Sweat actor Will Pullen will help test out Amanda Peet's latest play, Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, in a starry reading tonight at 7:00pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The play centers on the title character, a tennis prodigy (Pullen) with the chance for greatness. Tyne Rafaeli directs the reading that will also feature Stefania LaVie Owen, Maurice Jones and McKayla Twiggs.



Robert Fairchild Will Choreograph & Star in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Off-Broadway

An American in Paris Tony nominee Robert Fairchild has been tapped to both choreograph and star as the monster in the off-Broadway premiere of a new take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Directed by Donald T. Sanders and featuring Shelley's original text interspersed with classical music by Liszt, Schubert and Bach, the play will begin performances on December 21 and open on December 27 for a run through January 7 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Additional cast and design team will be announced soon.



Gavin Creel, Heather Headley & More Will Perform at American Theatre Wing Gala

A whole lot of talent is lined up to take part in the annual gala for the American Theatre Wing! The September 12 event at Cipriani 42nd Street will feature performances by Hello, Dolly! favorites Gavin Creel and Taylor Trensch, along with Bandstand star Laura Osnes and additional stage greats Heather Headley, Natalie Cortez, Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Rebecca Luker, Beth Malone, Howard McGillin and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Honorary hosts for the evening will include Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg and Lea DeLaria. The funds raised at the gala will support the Wing's many programs, including the annual Tony Awards, which is co-presented with the Broadway League.