Meet the Cast Bringing Howard Crabtree & Mark Waldrop's When Pigs Fly Back Off-Broadway

Dream bigger because When Pigs Fly is back! The comedic revue that had a celebrated New York run from 1996-1998 will make its off-Broadway return at Stage 42 this fall. Previews are set to begin on October 6 with an opening night scheduled for October 30. On September 12, the cast and company palled around and performed for the press at Stage 42. The titular song as well as a show-stopping "Patriotic Finale" were among the numbers attendees were able to get a glimpse of. Jordan Ahnquist, who is playing the production's late co-creator Howard Crabtree, as well as Frank Viveros, Jacob Hoffman, Brian Charles Rooney and Taylor Crousore filled the space with their soaring voices and Denis Jones' fabulous choreography. In addition, costume legend Bob Mackie, whom Crabtree idolized, was also on-hand to present the sketches of the costumes he is designing for the revival. Take a look at the hot shots, and then be sure to catch this gorgeous, hilarious musical ASAP.







Jordan Ahnquist performs "When Pigs Fly" as Howard Crabtree.







Jacob Hoffman, Brian Charles Rooney, Frank Viveros, Taylor Crousore and Ahnquist have the floor.







Director and co-creator Mark Waldrop snaps a pic.







Fashion legend Bob Mackie is all smiles to bring his design talents to When Pigs Fly's New York return.







Music director Edward Goldschneider, Waldrop, producer Joshua Goodman, Mackie, choreographer Denis Jones, stars Viveros, Hoffman, Crousore, Rooney and Ahnquist get together for a group shot. See When Pigs Fly at Stage 42 beginning on October 6!