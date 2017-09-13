Broadway BUZZ

Aladdin Live-Action Film, with Will Smith & More, Sets Release Date
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 13, 2017
Will Smith
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Get ready to take a brand-new magic carpet ride on the big screen! The movie remake of Aladdin has set a release date of May 24, 2019. Guy Ritchie directs the live-action take on the film favorite and Broadway hit.

Mena Massoud will play the title role, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. The cast is also set to include Tony nominee Billy Magnussen in the brand-new role of Prince Anders with Homeland actor Navid Negahban as the Sultan.

Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony-winning songwriting duo behind Broadway hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, will write lyrics to new songs by composer Alan Menken for the film.

The Broadway musical adaptation of Aladdin is currently dazzling audiences at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

