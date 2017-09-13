Odds & Ends: A.J. Shively to Reprise Bright Star Performance in Los Angeles & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



A.J. Shively to Reprise Bright Star Performance with Carmen Cusack in L.A.

Original Bright Star cast members A.J. Shively and Jeff Blumenkrantz are slated to reprise their performances in the Tony-nommed show's L.A. debut! As previously announced, Carmen Cusack will reprise her Tony-nominated role as Alice Murphy in the production at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre for a run from October 11 through November 19. Joining Shively as Billy Cane and Blumenkrantz as Daryl will also be Stephen Lee Anderson as Daddy Murphy, David Atkinson as Daddy Cane, Jeff Austin as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Maddie Shea Baldwin as Margo Crawford, Allison Briner-Dardenne as Mama Murphy, Patrick Cummings as Jimmy Ray Dobbs and Kaitlyn Davidson as Lucy Grant. Walter Bobbie and Josh Rhodes repeat their work as director and choreographer, respectively, on Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's acclaimed musical.



Tony Nominee Richard Kind & More Win Carney Awards

Tony nominee Richard Kind and Broadway veteran William H. Macy are among the winners of the 2017 Carney Awards! The honors, named in memory of the late Tony-nommed actor Art Carney, pay tribute to the best in character acting. "Character actors are rarely singled out and given the recognition they not only deserve, but that they've earned," said Brian Carney, son of Art Carney. "It was my father's wish that this award would do just that." The third annual Carney Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on October 29. In addition to Kind and Macy, 2017 winners include Wendie Malick, William Fichtner and Xander Berkeley.



Anna O'Byrne to Star in London Revival of The Woman in White

Australia's Love Never Dies original Anna O'Byrne is set to star in another Andrew Lloyd Webber musical: the first major revival of The Woman in White. O'Byrne will play Laura Fairlie in the previously announced production that will play the Charing Cross Theatre for a 12-week run from November 20-February 10. Featuring a book by Charlotte Jones, music by Webber and lyrics by David Zippel, The Woman in White first debuted in London and opened on Broadway in 2005, playing 105 performances at the Marquis Theatre. This new production, directed by Thom Southerland, will feature a revised score and libretto from Lloyd Webber and Zippel.



Polly Draper to Star in 20th Century Blues Off-Broadway

Emmy nominee Polly Draper (Thirtysomething) will return to the New York stage in Susan Miller's new play 20th Century Blues, set to play the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. 20th Century Blues centers on four women who meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing (and aging) selves as they navigate through love, careers, children and major world events. In addition to Draper, the cast will include Beth Dixon, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Kathryn Grody, Ellen Parker and Charles Socarides. Emily Mann will direct the play that will begin previews on November 12 with an opening slated for November 26.