They're in the Band! Justin Collette & Conner John Gillooly Are Dewey Finn in School of Rock
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 25, 2017
Conner John Gillooly & Justin Collette
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

These guys are ready to climb to the top of Mount Rock! Justin Collette, School of Rock's recent Dewey Finn alternate, officially takes over the role's five-show-per-week slot on September 25. Ensemble member Conner John Gillooly becomes the role's alternate, playing the musical's three matinees. Longtime star Eric Petersen rocked out one last time in the hit show on September 24.

The current company of School of Rock also includes Jenn Gambatese as Rosalie, Becky Gulsvig as Patty and Steven Booth as Ned. Based on the film of the same name, School of Rock tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands.

School of Rock has a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The show features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mick Potter.

School of Rock—The Musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest musical arrives on Broadway.
