Concrete Jungle! Spend A Day in the Life with The Lion King's Jelani Remy

Powerhouse performer Jelani Remy rules the stage as Simba in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway. Ever wonder what it would be like to hang out with the King of the Jungle for a day? Now you can! Broadway.com contributor Matthew Murphy captured Remy on the go in his kingdom, from his favorite coffee shop in Queens to his go-to running spot and of course, his favorite way to unwind after performing in the role that he loves. Get a glimpse into the life of a Broadway royal with Remy’s Day in the Life video below, and peek the pics here!







Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Assistants: Ricky Rodriguez and Evan Zimmerman | Locations: Sek'end Sun, Ripley Grier and The Rickey