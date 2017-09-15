Tina Turner Bio-Musical, Tina, Set for West End Premiere

This news is simply the best! The previously announced Tina Turner bio-musical will receive its world premiere in spring 2018. Tina will bow in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre. Performances will begin on March 21, 2018 with opening night scheduled for April 17, 2018. As previously reported, Tony-nominated director Phyllida Lloyd will helm the project, which features a book by Olivier winner Katori Hall.



Casting will be announced at a later date. Tony nominee Adrienne Warren led a previous workshop of the production.



“I am so excited to be bringing my musical to the West End! London is a place that means so much to me and had such a big impact on my music and my life," said music legend Turner in a statement. "Returning now to tell my full story, in the city I love, feels like an important chapter and is truly exciting.”



The world premiere of Tina will feature choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.



Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.



Check out the stunning key art below!



