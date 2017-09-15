Ben Platt Gets His Show People Wish! Beyonce Visits Dear Evan Hansen

You will be found—by Queen Bey! Beyoncé caught a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre on September 14. If you think those who noticed her in the audience were starstruck, imagine being headliner Ben Platt. The Tony winner actually pleaded Bey to come during his visit on Show People with Paul Wontorek.











We're so glad Bey got to experience this Tony-winning musical—and we will be waiting for her "Waving Through a Window" and "So Big/So Small" covers.



A post shared by Laura Dreyfuss (@hotdamnitslaura) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT