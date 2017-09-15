Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ben Platt Gets His Show People Wish! Beyonce Visits Dear Evan Hansen
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 15, 2017
Ben Platt & Beyoncé
(Photos: Getty Images & Matthew Murphy)

You will be found—by Queen Bey! Beyoncé caught a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre on September 14. If you think those who noticed her in the audience were starstruck, imagine being headliner Ben Platt. The Tony winner actually pleaded Bey to come during his visit on Show People with Paul Wontorek.





We're so glad Bey got to experience this Tony-winning musical—and we will be waiting for her "Waving Through a Window" and "So Big/So Small" covers.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Here's a First Look at Disney's Broadway-Bound Frozen
  2. Laura Osnes Premieres New Version of Bandstand Showstopper 'Welcome Home'
  3. Wesley Taylor & More Join SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Watch the Commercial for Broadway's The Band's Visit
  5. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps