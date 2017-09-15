Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Song to Appear on Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez’s Debut Album & More

Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez to Release Solo Record

Schuyler Sister Mandy Gonzalez will release Fearless, her debut solo album on October 20 via Arts Music, a new umbrella formed by Warner Music Group. The record includes seven tracks and features original songs from Tom Kitt, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned the title track. Gonzalez will also duet with Tony nominee and In the Heights pal Christopher Jackson. The album is now available for pre-order, and Gonzalez will perform selections from the record at Café Carlyle from October 24 to November 4.



Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie Tapped for West End Revival of Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party

Stage and screen star Pearl Mackie is set to join Zoë Wanamaker, Stephen Mangan and Toby Jones in the previously announced London revival of Harold Pinter's dark play The Birthday Party. Best known for her role as Bill Potts in BBC’s wildly popular Doctor Who series, Mackie has appeared on stage in the National Theatre production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Only Human, Obama-ology and more. Ian Rickson will direct the West End production, set to begin previews on January 9, 2018 and open on January 18 at (appropriately) The Harold Pinter Theatre.



Daniel Oreskes & More Join Oscar Nominee Chloë Sevigny in Downtown Race Riot

Casting has been announced for Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's world premiere of Downtown Race Riot. The production, which kicks off The New Group’s 2017-2018 season, is directed by Scott Elliott and stars Chloë Sevigny as a strung-out, free-wheeling single mom Mary Shannon, whose son Pnut and his Haitian best friend Massive wrestle with their obligation to join a racially charged riot in Washington Square Park in 1976. Oslo’s Daniel Oreskes, Cristian DeMeo, David Levi, Moise Morancy, Sadie Scott and Daniel Sovich round out the cast. The limited off-Broadway engagement will run at Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre from November 14 through December 23. Opening night is scheduled for December 3.



Catch a Special Performance of Martin Moran’s Solo Play The Tricky Part

The Barrow Group Theatre Company will present a one-night only special benefit performance of the Obie Award-winning solo play The Tricky Part on October 16. Written and performed by Martin Moran and directed by Barrow Group Co-Artistic Director Seth Barrish, The Tricky Part details the complicated sexual relationship Moran had with a counselor at a Catholic boys' camp beginning when he was 12. Originally developed at The Barrow Group, the production premiered off-Broadway in 2004. Moran has since performed the moving show throughout the United States and internationally.



P.S. We’ve seen the gorgeous production photos, the triumphant pre-Broadway opening curtain call and glamorous red carpet photos from Frozen’s Denver premiere. Another great way to celebrate the Frozen opening? Watching Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum perform “Let It Go” (in full Elsa garb, nacht) on Ellen. Enjoy!



