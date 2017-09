Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks' In the Blood opened at off-Broadway's at the Pershing Square Signature Center on September 17. Stars Saycon Sengbloh, Frank Wood, Jocelyn Bioh, Michael Braun, Russell G. Jones and Ana Reeder hit the red carpet to celebrate their performances in this contemporary take on The Scarlet Letter. The show has already been extended through October 15. Peek the pics and then catch the compelling play!



In the Blood's director Sarah Benson and scribe Suzan-Lori Parks snap a sweet opening night pic.

In the Blood star Saycon Sengbloh hits the red carpet.