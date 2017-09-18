Odds & Ends: Andrew Rannells & Corey Stoll Set for Amazon’s The Romanoffs & More

Andrew Rannells & Corey Stoll Tapped for The Romanoffs

Stage and screen favorites Andrew Rannells and Corey Stoll are set to appear on Amazon’s forthcoming series The Romanoffs. Produced by Mad Men Emmy winner Matthew Weiner and Weinstein Television, the anthology series will focus on people who believe themselves to be descendants of the royal Russian family. (Anastasia fans, assemble!) The star-studded series will also include appearances from John Slattery, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert and more. The Romanoffs is scheduled to air on Prime Video next year. Sounds binge-worthy to us!



Roundabout to Honor Jessica Lange; Kristin Chenoweth to Perform

Fresh off of her glamorous evening at the Emmy Awards, Tony winner Jessica Lange will be honored with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2018 gala. The event is set to take place on February 26, 2018 in the new Ziegfeld Ballroom. If the evening didn’t sound fabulous enough already, Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will offer a special performance during the event. Lange and Cheno in the same room? We’re already bowing down.



Famed Soprano Brenda Lewis Is Dead at 96

Brenda Lewis passed away in Westport, Connecticut on September 16; she was 96. The soprano lent her talents to both the Metropolitan and New York City Operas, originating the role of Birdie Hubbard in Regina, Marc Blitzstein’s operatic adaptation of Lillian Hellman’s play The Little Foxes. She appeared on the Great White Way in The Maid as Mistress/The Secret of Suzanne, The Bartered Bride, Faust, The Gypsy Baron, The Rape of Lucretia, Regina, The Girl in Pink Tights and Cafe Crown.



Tony Winner Bob Martin to Revisit Drowsy Chaperone Role at Encores!

The Drowsy Chaperone's Tony-winning co-creator Bob Martin has been tapped for Hey, Look Me Over! at City Center; he will reprise his role as Man in Chair, a somewhat woebegone musical theater geek. He will lead audiences through sequences from actual American musicals. As previously announced, the musical revue will include songs from shows that have yet to be staged at City Center like Greenwillow, Mack & Mabel, Milk and Honey and Wildcat. Hey, Look Me Over! is scheduled to run from February 7 through February 11, 2018.



P.S. It’s National Cheeseburger Day! In honor of this delicious excuse to indulge in a juicy patty, the cast of Broadway’s Escape to Margaritaville took a break from rehearsals to sing Jimmy Buffet’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise”—and list off the essentials for their perfect burger. Check out the adorable video and good luck not craving your own.



