Prince of Broadway Extends Run Through October 29

Prince of Broadway, the musical revue celebrating the legendary producer/director Harold Prince's nearly seven-decade career, has extended its run. The show, which was originally scheduled to play through October 22, will now play its final performance on October 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. This limited engagement began previews on August 3 and opened on August 24.



The cast includes Karen Ziemba, Michael Xavier, Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in various iconic roles from Prince's celebrated career.



Prince of Broadway had its 2015 world premiere in Japan. The musical includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince his record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman and co-direction by Prince himself.



The Children will bow at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 28 with an opening night scheduled for December 14. Saint Joan, starring Condola Rashad, is set for the theater beginning on April 3, 2018; opening night is scheduled for April 25.