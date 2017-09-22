Broadway BUZZ

The Terms of My Surrender's Director Michael Mayer & Star Michael Moore Receive Sardi's Portraits
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 22, 2017
Michael Mayer & Michael Moore
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Terms of My Surrender duo Michael Mayer and Michael Moore received a prestigious Broadway honor on September 21: the two Michaels earned their Sardi's caricatures! Mayer is the director of The Terms of My Surrender, which Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist Moore penned and is starring in. The one-man show is playing at the Belasco Theatre through October 22. Peek the pics from the Sardi's portrait celebration, and then go see Moore drop some knowledge onstage!
 

The Terms of My Surrender's Michael Moore signs his Sardi's portrait.
Director Michael Mayer is all smiles as Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius presents him with his caricature.

The Terms of My Surrender

Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist Michael Moore brings his new solo play to Broadway.
