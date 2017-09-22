The Terms of My Surrender's Director Michael Mayer & Star Michael Moore Receive Sardi's Portraits

The Terms of My Surrender duo Michael Mayer and Michael Moore received a prestigious Broadway honor on September 21: the two Michaels earned their Sardi's caricatures! Mayer is the director of The Terms of My Surrender, which Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist Moore penned and is starring in. The one-man show is playing at the Belasco Theatre through October 22. Peek the pics from the Sardi's portrait celebration, and then go see Moore drop some knowledge onstage!
