Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jamie Parker in London's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Performance Date on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 26, 2017

Mark your calendar! The Broadway transfer of West End hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has scheduled its first performance date. The two-part play will begin previews on March 16, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre.

As previously announced, the work will officially open on April 22. Seven stars of the original West End cast will reprise their roles on Broadway. Jamie Parker will play Harry Potter, with Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.

Also appearing in the Broadway production will be David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Tiffany and Jack Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne. It follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. His youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee to Headline Pretty Woman: The Musical
  2. Season of Love! Tony Winner Idina Menzel Weds Aaron Lohr
  3. Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Tie the Knot
  4. Fox's Live Musical Broadcast of Rent Has an Air Date
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Broadway Performance Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters