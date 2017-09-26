Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets First Performance Date on Broadway

Mark your calendar! The Broadway transfer of West End hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has scheduled its first performance date. The two-part play will begin previews on March 16, 2018 at the Lyric Theatre.



As previously announced, the work will officially open on April 22. Seven stars of the original West End cast will reprise their roles on Broadway. Jamie Parker will play Harry Potter, with Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.



Also appearing in the Broadway production will be David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Tiffany and Jack Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne. It follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. His youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.