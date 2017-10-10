Broadway BUZZ

Time and the Conways, Starring Elizabeth McGovern & More, Opens on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2017
J.B. Priestley's 1938 play Time and the Conways opens in a new revival at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on October 10. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs the production that began performances on September 14. Time and the Conways plays a limited engagement through November 26.

Time and the Conways takes place in 1919 Britain, where Mrs. Conway (Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during the lavish 21st birthday celebration of her daughter Kay (Charlotte Parry). The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family’s dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump 19 years into the future, and the Conways’ lives have transformed unimaginably.

In addition to McGovern and Parry, the cast features Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as Alan, Tony nominee Steven Boyer as Ernest, Anna Camp as Hazel and Matthew James Thomas as Robin. Completing the company are Anna Baryshnikov as Carol, Brooke Bloom as Madge, Alfredo Narciso as Gerald and Cara Ricketts as Joan.

To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Roberton sketched a portrait of the talented cast unearthing a classic.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

