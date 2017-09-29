Broadway BUZZ

Nina Sosanya Joins New West End Production of Bryony Lavery's Frozen
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 29, 2017
Nina Sosanya
(Photo: Laura Marie Linck)

Nina Sosanya has been announced to play the role of Agnetha in the new West End production of Bryony Lavery's Tony-nominated drama Frozen. Jonathan Munby directs the mounting that will play London's Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. Previews will begin on February 9 with an opening set for February 21. The limited engagement will conclude on May 5.

Frozen explores the interwoven lives of three strangers as they try to make sense of the unimaginable. On one sunny evening, a young girl walks to visit her Grandma but never arrives. As previously announced, Suranne Jones will play the role of Nancy alongside Jason Watkins as Ralph.

Nina Sosanya's extensive London theater résumé includes productions of Platonov, Ivanov, The Vote, Privacy, The Vortex, Where’s My Seat?, Apologia, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, Love’s Labour’s Lost and As You Like It.

Frozen, first commissioned by Birmingham Repertory Theatre, was seen in a 2004 Broadway run that starred Swoosie Kurtz in a Tony-nominated turn as Nancy, with Laila Robins as Agnetha and Brían F. O'Byrne in a Tony-winning performance as Ralph.

