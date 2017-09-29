Broadway BUZZ

"When Pigs Fly" stars Frank Viveros, Jacob Hoffman, Jordan Ahnquist, Brian Charles Rooney & Taylor Crousore
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
New Revival of Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly Delays First Preview
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 29, 2017

Previews have been delayed for the new revival of When Pigs Fly, set to play off-Broadway's Stage 42. Previews will now begin on October 11, five days past the initially announced start date of October 6. The delay is attributed to completing necessary production elements. Opening night remains October 30.

Created by Mark Waldrop and Howard Crabtree (and based on Crabtree) with music by the late Dick Gallagher, When Pigs Fly follows Howard, who struggles to put on a lavish musical revue over numerous obstacles, including the near-mutiny of his cast and the nagging memory of his high school guidance counselor, who told him he’d succeed “when pigs fly.” 

A former dancer, the real Howard Crabtree began creating outlandish and wildly imaginative costumes for friends while working in the wardrobe department at Broadway’s original production of La Cage aux Folles.

Waldrop will direct the revival of When Pigs Fly, which will star Jordan Ahnquist as Howard, alongside Taylor Crousure, Jacob Hoffman, Brian Charles Rooney, Frank Viveros, Cameron Mitchell Bell and Paul Sabala.

Crabtree's inspiration, Bob Mackie, will provide costume design, with the full production team including Adam Koch (scenic design), Julie Duro (lighting design) and Ian Wehrle (sound design).

