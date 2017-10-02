Broadway BUZZ

Anastasia Star Derek Klena & Longtime Girlfriend Elycia Scriven Are Engaged
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2017
Derek Klena & Elycia Scriven
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

This pair has everything to win! Derek Klena, who stars as Dmitry in the Broadway musical Anastasia, and his longtime girlfriend, Elycia Scriven, are making it official! Klena and Scriven, who met while students at UCLA, broke the news of their engagement on Instagram on October 1. Klena shared details of their adorable proposal with Broadway.com.

"The actual engagement just took place in our apartment!" Klena told Broadway.com. "We had planned on heading out early Sunday morning to go apple picking, so I decided to whip up our go-to favorite breakfast, none other than the always delicious bacon avocado toast. When we were about ready to head out, I surprised her with a bouquet of sunflowers (her favorite flower) and a poem I wrote about the eight amazing years we had spent together and the many more to come. Then I got down on my knee and presented the avocado toast, perfectly made I might add, with the engagement ring perched on top. It was just us, our home, and avocado toast. Perfection."

In addition to his dashing performance in Anastasia, Klena has been seen on Broadway in Wicked and The Bridges of Madison County. His off-Broadway credits include a turn in Carrie and a Clive Barnes Foundation Award-nominated performance in Dogfight. No word yet on a wedding date, but there's no doubt that this pair will look stunning in their nuptial attire!

A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena) on

Anastasia

